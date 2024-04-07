Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,526 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Crown Castle worth $46,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,648,000 after buying an additional 1,064,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 14.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,526,000 after buying an additional 1,496,330 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 27.6% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,045,000 after buying an additional 2,398,791 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,682,000 after buying an additional 1,818,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,030,000 after buying an additional 118,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Shares of CCI opened at $100.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $136.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.18 and its 200-day moving average is $104.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

