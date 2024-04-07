Cubic Asset Management LLC Acquires 440 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,312 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,296,273,000 after acquiring an additional 483,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,492,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,186,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,406 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,042,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,147,831,000 after buying an additional 1,178,546 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,683,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,320,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.31 and a 200-day moving average of $138.75. The company has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,360 shares of company stock worth $7,323,678. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

