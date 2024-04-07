Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of LCI Industries worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 824,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,673,000 after buying an additional 342,165 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LCII shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of LCI Industries stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $116.04. 117,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,705. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.37 and its 200-day moving average is $116.66. LCI Industries has a one year low of $102.57 and a one year high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.40.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.99 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 166.01%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.