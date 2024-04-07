Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $12.19 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 3.1% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PNC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.37. 1,873,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.95.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

