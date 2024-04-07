Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 16,680 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.14. 4,021,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,727,776. The company has a market capitalization of $111.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.84.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

