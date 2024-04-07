Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,377,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,244,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 444,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.29.

The Cigna Group stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.45. The stock had a trading volume of 991,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,451. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $365.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.28.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

