Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 1,330 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.6% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $38.71. 66,224,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,681,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.22. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a PE ratio of 99.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

