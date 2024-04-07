Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.67. 924,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,782,937. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.99 and a 200 day moving average of $243.82. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $301.50.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 129.73%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

