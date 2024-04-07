Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 25.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Datadog by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $3.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.40. 2,500,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,036.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.40.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,686,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,503 shares in the company, valued at $26,166,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,686,293.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,503 shares in the company, valued at $26,166,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 730,390 shares of company stock valued at $93,147,705. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

