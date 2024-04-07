Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given New $75.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,527 shares of company stock worth $3,554,258. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

