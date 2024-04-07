Davis Rea LTD. Has $1.26 Million Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Davis Rea LTD. reduced its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,253 shares during the period. Fortis comprises approximately 0.6% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,614,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fortis by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Fortis stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.80. 469,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

