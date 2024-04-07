Davis Rea LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Davis Rea LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the quarter. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,222,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $637,949,000 after acquiring an additional 351,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,665,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,966,000 after acquiring an additional 445,262 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $402,538,000 after buying an additional 131,487 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,971,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,179,000 after buying an additional 534,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,699,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,450,000 after buying an additional 593,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $35.84. 1,505,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.4944 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBA. StockNews.com raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

