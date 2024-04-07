Davis Rea LTD. Sells 2,148 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Davis Rea LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,534 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises 0.5% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 186,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 848,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,966,000 after purchasing an additional 104,490 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 20,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.15. The stock had a trading volume of 335,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,258. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $100.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.17.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.34). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.1172 dividend. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

