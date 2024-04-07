DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $148.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.75.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 461.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 595.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 235,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 44,414 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 74.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 243.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

