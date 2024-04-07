DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0610 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $12.24 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0610 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

