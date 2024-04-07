DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 11,706 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,550 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.34% of Akamai Technologies worth $61,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.24. 919,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,042. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.73. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.85 and a one year high of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $735,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $735,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,353 shares of company stock worth $4,159,203. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

