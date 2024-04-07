DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,525,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 789,096 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of Bank of America worth $220,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.5 %

Bank of America stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,673,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,572,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.73. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $38.35.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.34.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.