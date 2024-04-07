DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89,207 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $129,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,738 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after buying an additional 1,235,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,411,000 after acquiring an additional 320,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.00.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.24. 594,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,243. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

