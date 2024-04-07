DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.16% of CME Group worth $123,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $211.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,618. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.73 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.17. The stock has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

