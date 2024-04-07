DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 25,457 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 728,589 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.9% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.16% of Adobe worth $434,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17,006.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after buying an additional 2,148,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $875,592,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $485.12. 4,968,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,673,611. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

