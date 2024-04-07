DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.23% of Darden Restaurants worth $45,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,038,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.85.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.98. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,340 shares of company stock worth $3,013,601 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

