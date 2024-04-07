DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Public Storage worth $50,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PSA traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.57. 436,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,025. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.02 and its 200-day moving average is $275.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

