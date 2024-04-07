DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $117.84 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.77% of Snap-on worth $117,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SNA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.76. 210,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,529. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.68 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.26 and a 200-day moving average of $276.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,368 shares of company stock worth $13,399,449. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

