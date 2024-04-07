DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $149.78 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,061,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $149,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after buying an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,640,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,023 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.65. 1,105,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,309. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $147.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

