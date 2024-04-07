DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $37.04 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 180,539 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Agilent Technologies worth $37,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of A stock traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $144.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,934. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average of $127.78. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $151.58.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

