DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $37.51 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $37,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6,208.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 42,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $21,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.70.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

