DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $47.93 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 506.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,283,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071,480 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $47,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Pinterest by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.97.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,531,381 over the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.28. 5,857,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,592,347. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.55.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

