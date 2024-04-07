DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $53.34 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,341 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of PACCAR worth $53,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.21. 1,391,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,585. The stock has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.68. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.50.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

