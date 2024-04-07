DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $54.62 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,668 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $54,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $109.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,836. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.97. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.56 and a twelve month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.