DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $58.71 Million Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PDD were worth $58,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PDD by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in PDD during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in PDD during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDD has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.87. 5,952,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,223,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $152.99. The company has a market cap of $155.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.44.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

