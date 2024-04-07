DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $34,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.67. 167,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,208. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.72. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

