DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,946 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $59,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTEK. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,250,776.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.5 %

Tetra Tech stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.00. The company had a trading volume of 276,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,928. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.29 and a 1-year high of $193.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

