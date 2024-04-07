DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 727,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,869,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.30% of Veralto at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $9,260,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $1,660,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $2,738,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $1,385,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Veralto

Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.09. 1,993,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,626. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $90.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.62.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.