DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 200,867 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,867 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NIKE were worth $162,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,631,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,295,793. The company has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

