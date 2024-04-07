DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 21,644 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,644 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Canadian National Railway worth $56,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,421,649,000 after purchasing an additional 625,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $727,713,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,011,000 after purchasing an additional 378,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,477,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,145,000 after purchasing an additional 97,818 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.6 %

CNI stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.74. 1,287,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.42. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian National Railway

About Canadian National Railway



Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

