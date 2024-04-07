DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 32,752 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,752 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.46% of Quanta Services worth $141,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,730.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.20. The company had a trading volume of 639,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.41. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $265.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

