DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 5,778 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Welltower worth $33,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Welltower by 479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.76. 1,721,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.49 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.47.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 381.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

