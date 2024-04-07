DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 109,725 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,888,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,725 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $41,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,846,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,568,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 91,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. 1,926,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,550. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.298 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

