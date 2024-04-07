DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,098 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equinix were worth $64,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,231,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,883,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,837,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 44.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after buying an additional 431,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,187,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,790,000 after buying an additional 20,241 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $725,557,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $11,252,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $868.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $784.41. 446,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,123. The firm has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $672.88 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $849.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $799.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.28%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.