DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 636,634 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636,634 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.21% of Kellanova worth $40,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after buying an additional 369,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kellanova by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,150,000 after purchasing an additional 159,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,559,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,841,000 after purchasing an additional 200,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.45. 2,160,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.30.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $4,394,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,009,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,491,854.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 933,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,183,842 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

