DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,627 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Simon Property Group worth $36,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.15. The company had a trading volume of 862,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,319. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.25. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.