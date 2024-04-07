DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $161.00 Price Target at Citigroup

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DXCM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.73.

Get DexCom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DexCom

DexCom Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $138.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.51.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,259 shares of company stock worth $24,388,086. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $209,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.