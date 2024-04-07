DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA) & Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Critical Analysis

DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Free Report) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

DHC Acquisition has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyndryl has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get DHC Acquisition alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.0% of DHC Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of DHC Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Kyndryl shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHC Acquisition N/A -19.90% 3.04% Kyndryl -6.27% -7.39% -0.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares DHC Acquisition and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DHC Acquisition and Kyndryl, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Kyndryl 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kyndryl has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.69%. Given Kyndryl’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than DHC Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DHC Acquisition and Kyndryl’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHC Acquisition N/A N/A $7.21 million N/A N/A Kyndryl $17.03 billion 0.30 -$1.38 billion ($4.53) -4.85

DHC Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kyndryl.

Summary

Kyndryl beats DHC Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHC Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology and technology-enabled business in the automotive, consumer, aerospace/defense, enterprise software, or E-commerce sectors. DHC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas. DHC Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of DHC Sponsor, LLC.

About Kyndryl

(Get Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, communications, retail and travel, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for DHC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.