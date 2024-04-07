Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,593 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.