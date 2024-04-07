Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Cut to Hold at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $140.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR opened at $130.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.23 and its 200-day moving average is $127.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 79.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,050,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 69.2% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 33.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.