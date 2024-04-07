Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,595 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,244,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,720,000 after acquiring an additional 91,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,814,000 after acquiring an additional 524,292 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

DY stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.32. 226,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,866. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.42 and a 1 year high of $146.32.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.87 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

