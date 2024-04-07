Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECCC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.
Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance
Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56.
Eagle Point Credit Company Profile
