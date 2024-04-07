Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on April 30th

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

Eagle Point Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Eagle Point Income Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EIC opened at $16.20 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000.

About Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

