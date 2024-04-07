Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

Eagle Point Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of Eagle Point Income stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income by 14.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

