eCash Trading 21.5% Higher Over Last Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and $361.37 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,281.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $679.55 or 0.00980855 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00049126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.00144101 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000417 BTC.

About eCash

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,683,917,173,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,683,960,923,092 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.